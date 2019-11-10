Columbia Parkway lane closures to begin Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City officials are encouraging commuters to seek alternate routes for two separate closures on Columbia Parkway westbound lanes starting Monday.
According to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering, the westbound curb lane between Tusculum and Beechmont avenues will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for six to eight weeks.
Additionally, the department says the two westbound lanes of Columbia Parkway between Delta Avenue and Torrence Parkway will be closed for a hillside stabilization project. That closure also begins Monday and will last two to three months.
The departments says the purpose of the closure between Tusculum and Beechmont is so crews can stage equipment in the lane and access the work site above the retaining wall to reconstruct stormwater inlets.
The goal is to eliminate long-term flooding in that section of the parkway, which is characterized by a sharp elbow curve.
Updates can be found on RoadmapCincy’s twitter.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.