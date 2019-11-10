Kentucky State Police search for missing Cynthiana teen

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a Cynthiana 15-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday.
Yadira Perez, 15, was last seen near Cook Road around the border of Bourbon and Harrison counties around 8 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.
Yadira is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red highlights.
Troopers said she was last known to be wearing tie-dye sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with a Harrison County school logo on it.
Anyone with information about Yadira or her whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 859-428-1212.
