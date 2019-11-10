CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days.
Monday will see rain develop for the morning commute, and light snow for the evening commute. Temperatures will start in the low 40s Monday morning, and rise only into the upper 40s by early afternoon.
By mid afternoon into the evening and overnight we will see snow develop as temperatures will begin falling in our northwest communities early on Monday afternoon, followed by everyone else as the day progresses.
By the 5pm to 6pm hours Monday evening we all should be in light snow. Light accumulations are likely into very early Tuesday morning.
Accumulations by Tuesday morning will likely fall into the 1″-2″ catagory. There is the possibility of slick spots on Tuesday morning with low temps in the upper teens. Tuesday afternoon will only see a high temps of 29 degrees with a few flurries thrown in for good measure.
Sunshine returns Wednesday with a high in the mid 30s, followed by a bit of a warmup from Thursday into the weekend.
