Neighbors remember victims of Alexandria triple shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (FOX19) - A community is grieving after a triple shooting Friday in Alexandria.
Police responded to North Cottonwood Court on Friday around 3:45 p.m.
Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper said Brian Cornelius, 47, of Alexandria and a 14-year-old male died in the shooting. Derek Johnson, 37, of Alexandria, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.
Neighbors tell FOX19 NOW things like that don’t usually happen there.
“It’s really shocking,” said Kaleb Lukes, who knew the 14-year-old victim. “Everybody just feels bad for the family, because nobody would ever expect this to happen.”
Richard Fessler, 18, has since been arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the North Cottonwood Court shooting.
Police told FOX19 NOW they believe Fessler and the victims are known to each other.
They said Fessler sped away from the scene just before 4 p.m. Friday, abandoning a black Ford Focus less than a mile away.
Nine hours later police arrested Fessler in response to a suspicious person call.
Kaleb Lukes said the community is keeping the victims’ families in their thoughts.
“Everybody is in support for them,” he said. “If they ever need anything everybody is here to help them.”
