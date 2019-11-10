North College Hill police arrest man accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) -North College Hill police arrested a man Sunday for stabbing his 6-year-old son.
The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Galbraith Road.
Police say Herb Price stabbed his 6-year-old son in the chest with a large knife.
The child has serious injuries but is expected to be okay, said police.
Price is charged with felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence.
Police say he is in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
