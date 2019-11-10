Police ask the public for help in identifying 3 suspects involved in multiple robberies and thefts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in multiple robberies, attempted robberies and thefts throughout the downtown area Thursday.
The suspects assaulted two victims in two incidents and attempted to get into vehicles in two other incidents, said police.
These incidents happened in Over-the-Rhine and other areas of downtown.
Officers say during one of the incidents, one suspect was standing in the street and forced one of the victims to stop driving. Another suspect attempted to get into the vehicle.
All suspects did obtain items from the victim.
The items have not been disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to call district one investigative unit or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040. A tip can also be submitted online at tip411.com. Anyone giving information may remain anonymous and receive compensation for their help.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.