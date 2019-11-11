Cincinnati police looking for missing 13-year-old with autism

Cincinnati police say a relative last saw 13-year-old Aleah Bottom near the Purple People Bridge by Sawyer Point. (Source: Provided by family)
November 11, 2019 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 3:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old with autism.

A relative reported that Aleah Bottom was last seen in the area of the Purple People Bridge by Saywer Point around 2:30 p.m.

That relative provided the photo of Aleah to authorities.

Police say she has brown hair, is 4 feet, nine inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Aleah was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, tan capri pants, black windbreaker and black shoes.

If you know where she is please call 513-765-1212

