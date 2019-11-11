Father accused of stabbing 6-year-old son in chest with knife to face judge

NORTH COLLEGE HILL (FOX19) - A father accused of stabbing his 6-year-old son in the chest with a large kitchen knife is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.
Herb Price, 38, of North College Hill is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children, court records show.
The alleged attack in the 1300 block of West Galbraith Road caused serious physical harm to the boy, North College Hill police wrote in a criminal complaint.
Officers are seeking a temporary protection order to protect the child from Price and other family or household members, a copy of it shows.
