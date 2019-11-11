FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain and snow move into the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day! Showers will move into our northwestern counties by noon. Rain will continue to develop during the early afternoon with widespread showers on the on-tap by 4PM.
Temperatures will rapidly drop this evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY kicks off at 6PM as temperatures fall to around freezing.
Tonight, rain will transition over to a wintry mix and then to snow. Accumulating snow will fall overnight. 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected with higher amounts possible farther to the northeast. Hazardous travel is expected tonight into tomorrow morning.
Arctic air will bring some of the coldest conditions of the season to the region for Tuesday into Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.