First Alert Weather Day: Snow arrives after 4pm into the overnight hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, we start out dry however any snow issues will not be until Monday evening. Expect a mild morning in the upper 40s however temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s by Monday late afternoon.
Crews will not be able to treat roads because rain will be around into the late afternoon hours, once the rain changes to snow then crews can get out and treat pavement surfaces. A Winter Weather Advisory will start at 4 PM until 8 AM Tuesday.
By late afternoon early evening most of us will be dealing with snow showers for a prolonged period of time as temperatures continue to drop into the low 30s and 20s This will start to create slick travel especially on side and secondary roads late evening into early Tuesday morning.
Snow accumulation will range from 1 to 2 inches with an additional inch in our northern counties possible. Re-freeze with temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning could cause a series of delays.
Then we are bitter cold with flurries and highs in the 20s on Tuesday and then low 30s and dry Wednesday.
