Hit-skip crash closes SB Winton Road until noon, knocks out power in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (FOX19) - A hit-skip crash shut down southbound Winton Road until noon and knocked out power to a handful of Duke Energy customers in Springfield Township early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Winton Road is blocked between North Bend Road and Winsray Court. Northbound traffic is back open, but southbound lanes will not clear until lunchtime.
Springfield Township police and fire crews responded to the area for a report of a crash with a pole and live wires down just after 3 a.m., they said.
No injuries were reported, but the striking vehicle was gone when authorities arrived, according to dispatchers.
Duke Energy crews have been called to the scene to fix the pole and restore power to 7 customers who lost it.
Power should be back on by 6:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.