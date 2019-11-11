‘Largest Veteran’s Day ceremony in Southwest Ohio’ held in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Blue Ash gathered Monday morning for what event officials say is the largest Veteran’s Day ceremony in Southwest Ohio.
“It’s something we couldn’t miss,” Vietnam veteran and new Blue Ash resident Robert Boetig said. “It was great.”
The event featured a memorial ceremony, the tolling of bells and music from the Ohio Military Band.
Students from Edwin H. Greene Intermediate School read essays they wrote for the event.
“Thank you for your service,” one student said. “Thank you for protecting our land. Thank you for doing things others would not.”
There was also a 21-gun salute.
“That’s a salute to the fallen ones,” veteran James Harvey mused. “It kind of makes you think.”
The event was held at Blue Ash’s Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park, whose memorial centerpiece includes 11 life-size sculptures representing ten wars.
The program was organized by the Blue Ash Veterans Day Committee and funded through sponsorship ads and donations.
