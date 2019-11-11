Man walks into neighbor’s home carrying infant, locks himself in garage, police say

STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County man is facing charges after the sheriff’s office says he walked into a neighbor’s home early Monday morning carrying an infant and locked himself in their garage.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Derik Demangone, 39, walked into his neighbor’s house in the 2200 block of Wilshire Circle at 6:57 a.m.
Officials say the neighbor called 911 to report Demangone, who she says is a stranger to her, carrying the infant. She told the Clermont County Communications Center he came in through the front door, which was unlocked, and walked ‘frantically’ through the house before locking himself in the attached garage.
She told 911 officials Demangone never made a threat to her or her family and did not display any weapons or indicate he had one on him.
The woman told deputies before they arrived Demangone left the garage and was walking with the infant into an open field behind her home. She told dispatchers she could see him talking with a woman she recognized as her neighbor.
Officials say deputies arrived at the home at 7:12 a.m. and spoke with Demangone who was alone in the field behind the woman’s house.
He told deputies he and his wife walked into the field where he was and said she now had their child. Deputies say they spoke with Demangone’s wife who confirmed she had the infant with her.
EMS also arrived on the scene to check the infant and confirmed the baby was unharmed, officials say. They left him in the custody of his mother.
EMS crews took Demangone to Clermont Mercy Hospital for evaluation and observation, officials say.
The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the incident and officials say Demangone will be charged with one count of felony fourth degree burglary, and one count of first degree misdemeanor endangering children.
Demangone is expected to appear for a bond hearing at 10 a.m. in Clermont County Municipal Court Tuesday.
