2 juveniles in string of robberies, attempted robberies, thefts Downtown, OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said Monday they have arrested two of three suspects they sought in “multiple robberies, attempted robberies and thefts” Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine.
Both are juveniles, police said in a news release.
The third suspect remains at large but has been identified.
“Thank you for the tips that assisted with this investigation,” police wrote.
Last week, investigators turned to the public for help after the string of crimes.
Two of the suspects assaulted two of their victims in two of the incidents and tried to get into vehicles in two other instances, the release states.
In one of the incidents, a suspect standing in the street forced the victim to stop his vehicle while a second suspect approached and tried to force his way into the vehicle, according to a news release.
The suspects were successful in obtaining property from two of the victims, it reads.
