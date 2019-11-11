Public visitation Monday for Dayton police detective killed in federal drug raid

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A public visitation will be held Monday for a veteran Dayton police detective killed in the line of duty.
Detective Jorge Del Rio, 55, was with the Dayton Police Department 30 years before he was shot during a drug raid with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force Nov. 4.
He died at Grandview Medical Center Thursday, becoming an organ donor to continue his lifelong dedication to helping others even in his death.
Three men charged in his death are being without bond. They are scheduled to return to federal court on Nov. 19 and face possible death sentences.
Detective Del Rio’s public visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the University of Dayton Arena, 41 Arena Park Dr.
His funeral will follow Tuesday at noon.
Law enforcement officials from across the nation and state are expected to attend, as well as elected officials such as Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, community and city leaders, residents, business owners and others.
A procession will carry Detective Del Rio after his funeral through Dayton and surrounding communities to Tobias Funeral Home in Kettering. Several streets in Kettering will shut down, and some schools including Kettering are dismissing early, according to Dayton police.
Detective Del Rio was a member of a DEA task force since 2000 and worked as an undercover detective more than 25 years, according to Dayton Police History Foundation.
“Because of the nature of his assignment, he worked in the shadows, earning little fanfare for the extraordinary successes he, and those who worked with him, achieve,” they wrote on Facebook.
Detective Del Rio was born in Mexico City, Mexico, raised in Chicago, Il., and lived in Dayton most of his life with his wife, Kathy, with whom he raised five “beautiful girls." They have three grandchildren with another on the way.
He is preceded in death by his mother and one of his daughters, according to his obituary.
A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Detective Del Rio’s family. Since Thursday, it has nearly reached it goal of $75,000 with $74,054 raised from 1,00 donors including “From inmates at the Montgomery County Jail” who gave $30, $100 from the Salem Avenue Peace Corridor, LLC, $100 from A and b Auto Parts in Trotwood and $500 from the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association.
“Jorge will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends, law enforcement family and the community that he gave his life to protect,” his Go Fund Me page reads.
“He will never be forgotten.100% of proceeds will go to the wife and family of Detective Jorge Del Rio.”
