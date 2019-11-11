Sports betting begins at Indiana casino with help of former Bengals

RISING SUN, Ind. (FOX19) - Rising Star Casino, in Rising Sun, Indiana, is scheduled to open their doors to sports betting at noon Monday.
The casino and resort says they’re opening their BetAmerica Sports Book with a ribbon cutting by General Manager Ben Douglass and former Bengals players Ickey Woods, Joe Walter, Louis Breeden, Robert Jackson, Kevin Walker, Richard Carey, and Joe Kelly.
All of the former Bengals listed will make the first wagers at the sports book, officials say.
“We are excited to be able to offer sports betting to our guests here at Rising Star,” Douglass said. “The sports betting industry is expected to provide Indiana with hundreds of new jobs as well as an additional $150 million in annual state tax revenue over the next five years.”
Officials say the Indiana Gaming Commission lists 23 events approved for sports betting, including NFL, MLB, NBA, MMA, motor sports, soccer and more.
They say professional leagues and NCAA Division I sports are included, but no youth or high school games.
