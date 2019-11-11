Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day, bitter cold wind chills, morning icy patches

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wet snow will fall through the evening and end around 2AM as far east as I-71. Air temperatures will fall below freezing about 10 pm but warm ground means any snow that falls in roads will melt.
As temperatures fall through the 20s overnight the snow that melted will re-freeze on some elevated roads, bridge decks, lightly traveled roads and road surfaces that are untreated.
In this case, as in many early season storms, snow accumulations are not the real issue for travel because the warm ground melts the snow as it makes contact with the road. The main issue is the cold air behind the storm that causes re-freezing and icy patches.
Morning wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits above zero in many areas open to the wind other areas will experience wind chills in the teens.
