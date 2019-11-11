Weather timeline: Snow, wintry mix hitting the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the Tri-State, as a system is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to the area.
The advisory will be in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
One to 2 inches of snow will arrive by tonight as temperatures free fall, likely causing some slick driving conditions.
In this case, as in many early season storms, snow accumulations are not the real issue for travel because the warm ground melts the snow as it makes contact with the road. The main issue is the cold air behind the storm that causes re-freezing and icy patches.
Bitter cold air will settle in overnight and stick around Tuesday.
The morning low will fall to near 20 with single digit wind chills.
Steady snow showers will taper by 4:30 a.m. with just light scattered snow showers.
Roads will may remain slick even after snow has decreased due to cold conditions.
Temperatures will rebound a bit into the low 30s Wednesday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday.
Overnight lows will remain colder than normal for this time of year, though, and in the 20s.
