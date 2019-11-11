Winter driving tips from AAA

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the first measurable snowfall of the season on its way, AAA is putting out some reminders about winter driving.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 4 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
One to 2 inches of snow is expected to start falling after 5 p.m. Temperatures will nosedive into the teens overnight, leaving the likelihood of slip spots on roads, especially bridges, overpasses and in rural areas.
AAA wants drivers to stay safe with these helpful tips:
- Increase following distance to 8-10 seconds when driving on icy, slippery surfaces
- Drive in the lane that’s been most recently plowed and avoid changing lanes unless necessary
- When driving up and down hills, observe how other vehicles are reacting and maintain safe distance
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface
- Steer and brake with smooth, careful and precise movements rather than quick, jerky motions
- Take extra care when driving on shaded spots, bridges, overpasses and intersections
Also, remember to be on alert for stopped school buses and children crossing the street, especially in the dark.
