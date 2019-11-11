Winter homeless shelter remains unopened after protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shelter that isn’t set to open until next month will remain unopened following protests Saturday night.
Maslow’s Army was protesting outside City Hall to open the Winter Shelter at the David & Rebecca Barron Center for Men early due to unusually cold temperatures this week.
According to a memo from the city manager’s office, the shelter is undergoing renovations and will open Dec. 6.
“We need to take action. Homelessness is a situation — not an identity," said Samuel Landis, Maslow’s Army’s president. “These people have values. These people served for your freedom — to protect our rights as we sit at home in our warm beds.”
Shelterhouse executive director Arlene Nolan told FOX19 NOW the shelter is not opening early, but people are still welcome to the other shelters that are currently open.
“We are prepared and continue to do intake for those seeking shelter," she said. "We have people coming tonight, more tomorrow and we will make space.”
Brian Garry with Maslow’s Army said he misunderstood whether the shelter was going to open early or not. In the meantime, he said they’ll keep fighting.
“We’ll continue to do what we do and we will find places for everybody," Garry said. "We’re not going to stop.”
