Winter Weather Advisory: 1-3 inches of snow, plunging temps

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect 4 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday with 1-3 inches of snow headed our way and free-falling temperatures.
We’ll start off with rain Monday morning. It’s still too warm for anything to freeze on roads, temperatures are in the 40s.
That will change later in the day and evening as thermometers drop fast.
A wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible, starting first in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.
By the evening, temperatures will dip near or below freezing as the rain turns into snow between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This will be the time when roads will have the potential to turn slick and you’ll want to take it easy and give yourself plenty of extra time, especially over overpasses and rural roads.
Most areas will see 1-2 inches of snow, but isolated areas could see up to 3.
Most of the snow should end by late Monday night. A few flurries could stick around early Tuesday.
Roads will may remain slick even after snow has decreased due to cold conditions.
The low Monday morning will be in the teens in many areas.
It wont’ warm up much Tuesday. The high will only reach the mid-20s.
Tuesday night will bottom out around 14 degrees.
We will rebound a bit into the low 30s Wednesday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday.
Overnight lows will remain colder than normal for this time of year, though, and in the 20s.
