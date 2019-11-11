Woman accused of crashing car while intoxicated with 5-year-old inside

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman crashed her car while intoxicated Sunday with her 5-year-old inside, court documents say.
The documents say Raven Gonzalez, 28, was driving on a suspended license when she crashed her car in College Hill. Her child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Gonzalez was taken into the Hamilton County Justice Center. She has since been released.
Court documents say she is charged with three counts of child endangering.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
