Butler County mother sentenced to prison for causing death of her baby
Rae'Anna Stevenson was 3-months-old when she died in October 2018. The judge sentenced her mother Saralin Walden five years in prison with 247 days credit for time already served, a $250 fine on top of her court costs, and a mandatory three years under post release control once she is out of prison. (Source: Provided to FOX19 NOW)
By Sarah Hager | November 12, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 3:02 PM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a Butler County mother who admitted to accidentally killing her to prison Tuesday morning.

Saralin Walden pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter in the October 2018 death of her 3-month-old daughter, Rae’Anna Stevenson.

The judge sentenced Walden five years in prison with 247 days credit for time already served, a $250 fine on top of her court costs, and a mandatory three years under post release control once she is out of prison.

At the time of her daughter’s death Walden told a dispatcher that her two-month-old daughter was not breathing. In the call, you can hear Walden speaking to what sounds like her mother in the background.

Hamilton police say the unresponsive infant was taken to Children’s Hospital and died five days later.

