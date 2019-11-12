Coroner: Worker dies in apparent accidental electrocution at Brown Co. landfill

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Michigan man was killed in an apparent accidental electrocution Tuesday morning while he performing work at a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, local authorities confirmed.
The Brown County Coroner’s Office says Jory Vaness, 25 was installing equipment on a generator around 7:50 a.m. when a boom he was operating struck an electric line, fatally electrocuting him.
Rumpke said in a statement that Vaness was an employee for a third-party company.
Local law inforcement, Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors Rumpke’s safety division are investigating the incident.
