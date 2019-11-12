Coroner: Worker dies in apparent accidental electrocution at Brown Co. landfill

Coroner: Worker dies in apparent accidental electrocution at Brown Co. landfill
Jory Vaness, 25, died after an apparent accidental electrocution while working at a Rumpke landfill in Georgtown Tuesday. (Source: Pexels)
By Erin Couch | November 12, 2019 at 3:31 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 3:37 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Michigan man was killed in an apparent accidental electrocution Tuesday morning while he performing work at a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, local authorities confirmed.

The Brown County Coroner’s Office says Jory Vaness, 25 was installing equipment on a generator around 7:50 a.m. when a boom he was operating struck an electric line, fatally electrocuting him.

Rumpke said in a statement that Vaness was an employee for a third-party company.

Local law inforcement, Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors Rumpke’s safety division are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.