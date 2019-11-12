Father of 14-year-old slain in Alexandria shooting sets up GoFundMe page

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Chris Kemplin, whose son, Devon, was killed Friday in Alexandria, Ky., has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs.
“I have never had to deal with something like this losing one of my kids,” Kemlin wrote on the fundraising page. “It is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with and he didn’t have any insurance (...) we appreciate any help anyone can give thank you and god bless."
The page has a fundraising goal of $5,000.
Devon, 14, died after after a triple shooting that also saw 47-year-old Brian Cornelius killed and 37-year-old Derek Johnson injured.
Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.
Police responded to North Cottonwood Court on Friday around 3:45 p.m.
Richard Fessler, 18, has since been arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
Fessler is due to appear in Campbell County court Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Alexandria police say they are still investigating Fessler’s motive.
