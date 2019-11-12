Icy and slick Tuesday morning, as bitter cold air settles into the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It's official the forecast has verified with 2.3 inches of snow officially fallen at CVG, the good news the snow has now tapered off for the most part. As you head out on Tuesday morning, you will get where you have to be but use caution as side and secondary roads are icy in spots. You will feel the bitter cold as temperatures fall into the low 20's and that has allowed for a lot freezing to take place. The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains until 8am.
Extra time needed for cleaning off the car will be one of your biggest concerns this morning. Look for a few scattered snow showers Tuesday afternoon but no major accumulation, the bigger story now will be the cold air with highs only in the upper 20's Tuesday afternoon. We could break a record as the coldest we have been on this day for daytime highs has been 30 degrees, so stay tuned.
In this case, as in many early season storms, snow accumulations are not the real issue for travel because the warm ground melts the snow as it makes contact with the road. The main issue is the cold air behind the storm that causes re-freezing and icy patches.
Then we stay dry for the rest of the week, with temperatures slowly rebounding to near 50 by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.