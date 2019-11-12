Icy and slick Tuesday morning, as bitter cold air settles into the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It's official the forecast has verified with 2.3 inches of snow officially fallen at CVG, the good news the snow has now tapered off for the most part. As you head out on Tuesday morning, you will get where you have to be but use caution as side and secondary roads are icy in spots. You will feel the bitter cold as temperatures fall into the low 20's and that has allowed for a lot freezing to take place. The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains until 8am.