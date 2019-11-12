LIST: School Closings & Delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several schools are delays and some are closed Tuesday after record snow fell Monday and bitter cold sets in.
LIST: Closings & Delays
Cincinnati Public Schools are open and operating on a regular schedule, a CPS spokeswoman said in a tweet reminding drivers to watch for the district’s 40,000 bus riders and walkers. Midterms start Tuesday and go all week.
Elsewhere, Owen and Grant county schools are shut down, and several are operating on a two-hour delay including Clermont Northeastern and Bright Local.
