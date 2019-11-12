$1M bond set for Alexandria triple shooting suspect

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A $1 million bond was set in a Campbell County court Tuesday for a suspect in an Alexandria triple shooting that left two dead and one injured.
Richard Fessler, 18, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a Friday afternoon triple shooting on North Cottonwood Court, police say.
Brian Cornelius, 47, and a 14-year-old died in the shooting. Derek Johnson, 37, was injured and is expected to survive.
Police responded to North Cottonwood Court around 3:45 p.m. Friday after a neighbor dialed 911 as she rendered aide to one of the victim’s gunshot wounds.
Officers responded there and found the victims. After searching the area, they found a black Ford Focus in the driveway of a home on South Bellewood Drive that they say Fessler had fled the scene in and abandoned.
He was later arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Washington Trace Road.
Fessler remains in the Campbell County jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.
