Millennium Hotel to close Dec. 31

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center hotel is closing at the end of the year.
The Millennium Hotel Cincinnati on West Fifth Street will shut down on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, Millennium Hotels & Resorts (MHR), a London-based global hotel company, announced Tuesday.
This follows MHR entering into a purchase and sale agreement to sell its Cincinnati hotel to The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, the company said in a news release.
The hotel will continue to operate as usual and honor all reservations up to its closure on Dec. 31, they said. The hotel’s sales team will be working to help groups and guests relocate to nearby hotels for reservations booked past the closure date.
“For 20 years, MHR has been proud to be a part of the Cincinnati community – providing safe, clean and affordable accommodation to Cincinnatians and their visitors in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati. MHR would like to thank its customers and colleagues for their support over the years,” the news release states.
Back in March, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said he was considering filing a lawsuit against the Millennium Hotel.
Now, the plan is to demolish the 872-room hotel and build a new one, possibly a Signia Hilton hotel, on top of the new wing of the convention center on the Millennium site.
Officials have projected the combined hotel and convention center expansion will cost between $400 million and $500 million.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.