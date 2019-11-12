Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 13-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Over-the-Rhine and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to 14th Street and Central Parkway about 8:15 a.m. to investigate an auto accident involving a pedestrian struck, according to police.
The teen crossed against the traffic signal, they said.
She has non-life-threatening injuries, but was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for evaluation, according Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, he said.
