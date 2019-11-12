A Record Cold Night?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first incursion of arctic air is here and it brought the coldest November 12th afternoon in Cincinnati history and it looks to give us a record cold low tomorrow morning. The official high for Tuesday was 29°, 1° colder than the record cold high temperature of 30° set in 1932. The record low for tomorrow morning is 14° set in 1977. Our forecast has a low of 12°.