Semi crash, fuel spill closes NB I-75 in Evendale

EVENDALE (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Evendale due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer and fuel spill, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The highway is expected to remain closed at the Glendale-Milford Road exit near General Electric for the next several hours while crews upright the massive vehicle and clean the spill, they say.
No injuries were reported when the crash occurred about 1:15 a.m., according to dispatch.
There already is a bit of a backup, one that undoubtedly will worsen if the highway is not reopened in time for the morning commute.
Avoid the area by taking northbound Interstate 71 or I-74 to I-275 to return to northbound I-75.
