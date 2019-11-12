Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Frigid conditions and icy spots

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day! We started out breaking a 125-year-old record – Snowfall at CVG was 2.3” which breaks the old record of 1.3” on this day in 1894.
Temperatures will remain below freezing this afternoon into tomorrow morning. Later today, we have the potential for breaking another record. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 20s. 30 degrees was the record cold-high set back in 1932.
Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and teens. Slick conditions and icy spots will be possible through tomorrow afternoon.
High pressure will keep us dry for the rest of the workweek with temperatures slowly rebounding into the 50s by this weekend.
