Arctic cold in the record books, now a warming trend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four records were set with the arctic blast that is now heading east out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The first was a daily record snowfall total of 2.3″ on Veterans’ Day. The second was a daily cold high temperature of 29° on the 12th, followed that evening by the third record, a daily record low of 12°. The fourth record was the low temperature this morning of 10°.
Look for a chilly evening and night with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s for the morning commute.
Thursday temperatures make it into low 40s and the gradual warming trend will take us into the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The next chance of rain, and it is a small chance of a few scattered showers, arrives Tuesday.
