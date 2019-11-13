Arctic cold in the record books, now a warming trend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four records were set with the arctic blast that is now heading east out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The first was a daily record snowfall total of 2.3″ on Veterans’ Day. The second was a daily cold high temperature of 29° on the 12th, followed that evening by the third record, a daily record low of 12°. The fourth record was the low temperature this morning of 10°.