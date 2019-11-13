Bengals to scout Colin Kaepernick at NFL workout in Atlanta Saturday, reports say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals will be among the teams present to scout Colin Kaepernick during his NFL workout in Atlanta Saturday.
FOX19 NOW media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer confirmed the news Wednesday, siting sources.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor declined to answer any questions about the workouts and the Bengals participation after practice Wednesday.
“Our personnel staff does a great job evaluating everyone that’s on the wire and available. I’d prefer not to announce where all our scouts are going,” Taylor said.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news about the private workout Tuesday evening.
He said NFL clubs were informed that day about the workout and sessions will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs were invited, Schefter says, and video of both the workout an interview will be available to clubs.
Kaepernick addressed the workout on Twitter Tuesday night as well.
He says he’s been in shape and ‘ready for this’ for three years and says he can’t wait to see the head coaches and ‘GMs’ Saturday.
Kaepernick has not played int he NFL since 2016.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday morning details of the workout is scheduled to go Saturday.
He says it’s scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. with an interview at 3:15 p.m., followed by measurements, stretching and warm-ups next. Timing and testing will be at 3:50 p.m. with QB drills at 4:15 p.m., he says.
Rapoport also said several teams have asked about Kaepernick’s football readiness.
The Bengals benched QB Andy Dalton for the first time in nine years after the team’s 0-8 start Oct. 29.
He called the situation ‘unfortunate’ one day after the benching was announced.
“Not what I was expected," Dalton said. “It’s not how you thought your birthday was going to go. It’s an unfortunate situation. I don’t agree with it, but Zac (Taylor) is making the decisions.”
Dalton had nine touchdowns and eight interceptions through eight games for the Bengals this season. He also had three rushing touchdowns.
Though current starter Ryan Finley said he thought he was ready Nov. 4 entering his first week behind center, the Bengals dropped yet another game, this time losing 49-13 to the Ravens Sunday.
