Bundle up: Record cold morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -This is the coldest morning on this date in more than 40 years.
A record low of 13 degrees was recorded about 1 a.m. Tuesday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The previous low temperature was 14 degrees, set on Nov. 13, 1976.
We are expected to go a few degrees lower later this morning as an arctic blast of cold air continues to freeze the Tri-State. Thermometers could slip to 11 or 10 degrees by 8 a.m.
This comes just after our first measurable snowfall of the season also broke records, for the most snow, on Monday.
Temperatures will begin to warm by this afternoon, pushing into the 30s under mostly sunny skies.
We will remain dry the rest of the week and finally get a break from this early deep freeze as temperatures continue to warm.
Thermometers will reach the 40s the second half of the work week and the 50s by this weekend.
However, we are still below average temperatures for this time of year.
