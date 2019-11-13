Butler County man charged with illegally purchasing gun used in murder of Dayton officer

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County man is charged with lying on ATF forms to illegally purchase the gun used to kill Dayton Police Detective and DEA Task Force Officer Jorge DelRio.
Det. DelRio was fatally shot while serving a search warrant on Ruskin Road in Dayton Nov. 4.
United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers says Delano Well, 50, of Trenton, was charged by criminal complain Nov. 5 with making false statements on a federal firearms form.
Nathan S. Goddard, Jr., 39, is charged with intentionally killing a law enforcement officer aiding a federal criminal investigation and causing death through the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime.
Officials say Wells bought the gun Goddard used to kill DelRio.
Court documents say three firearms were found at the scene of the shooting: two pistols with extended magazines and an AR-style weapon.
Officials say ATF agents were called to assist with tracing the weapons and an urgent trace was requested for all weapons as well.
According to the criminal complaint, Wells bought all three guns.
ATF agents traced one pistol purchase to Aug. 29, 67 days before the shooting, and another pistol purchase to Sept. 9, 57 days before the shooting.
Records show Wells bought at least six other firearms in August and September.
The affidavit says Wells told ATF agents he bought the weapons in Middletown for a friend. He says he received cash for the cost of the firearms with an additional profit of $25 to $30 per gun.
Officials say Wells lied on ATF Form 4473 for each purchase he made, by indicating “yes” he was buying the gun for himself and not for anyone else. This went against his statement that he bought them to sell to friends, one of which is charged with killing the detective.
“The message we want to make loud and clear is that if you provide firearms to drug dealers and convicted felons you will be held responsible for their actions,” U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers says. “There are significant sentencing enhancements for firearms provided by straw purchasers used to commit crimes and we will seek those enhancements to the fullest.”
Wells appeared in court Nov. 6. Currently no additional court dates have been set and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.
