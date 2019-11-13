Cincinnati police honor Dayton detective killed in line of duty: ‘We want to celebrate the life of a true American hero’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands turned out Tuesday to pay tribute to a Dayton police detective killed in the line of duty as he worked to to keep drugs off the city’s streets.
Detective Jorge Del Rio, 55, was with the Dayton Police Department 30 years before he was shot and gravely wounded during a drug raid with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force Nov. 4.
He died at Grandview Medical Center three days later, becoming an organ donor to continue his lifelong dedication to helping others even in his death.
Several election officials including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley were among the mourners.
“Today we honored @DaytonPolice Detective Jorge Del Rio’s life -- a life lived with honor, bravery, and an unrelenting dedication and commitment to his family and friends,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a tweet.
Three men charged in Detective Del Rio’s death are being held without bond.
They are scheduled to return to federal court on Nov. 19 and face possible death sentences.
As Del Rio was honored Tuesday, scores of law enforcement officers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana turned out to pay their respects to his life, sacrifice and dedication.
They came from all over Cincinnati, but perhaps none more so than the Cincinnati Police Department.
“We want to celebrate the life of a true American hero," said Chief Eliot Isaac.
“This is the time where brothers and sisters in the profession can come together, wrap our arms around his family and his policing family as well just to show our support. This was a well-respected man. A man who was loved, not only by his family but his friends as well.”
Last year, several Dayton police officers made their way to Cincinnati to honor Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods.
They returned to our area again just one month later, in February, after Clermont County Sgt. Bill Brewer was gunned down at a SWAT standoff.
Chief Isaac said Del Rio’s service also reminded him of Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim, another dedicated officer and family man who was fatally shot in the line of duty. Officer Kim was killed in Madisonville in June 2015.
“Each one of these is very touching in its own right and any time you see someone loses their life in the service of others, it’s deeply emotional," Isaac said.
Detective Del Rio was laid to rest in a private ceremony following a massive procession of police cruisers and other emergency vehicles through Dayton and surrounding communities.
