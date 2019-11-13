Committee reveals results of police protocol review following death of Officer Dale Woods

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Ten months after a Colerain Township police officer lost his life while working a crash, a newly released report lists ways policing could be made safer.
Officer Dale Woods died in the line of duty in January. The 46-year-old father of three was hit by a pickup truck while he was moving a traffic cone at a crash site along Colerain Avenue.
Chief Mark Denney asked a six-person committee, made up of law enforcement officials, to do a review of police protocol following Officer Woods’ death.
“I asked them to look at our policies, training and equipment," Chief Denney said.
Paul Humphries, with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, revealed the results of the review and shared the team’s recommendations at Tuesday night’s Colerain Township trustee meeting.
He started by saying that you cannot always prevent tragic accidents.
“The overall answer is that people need to slow down. They need to pay attention, but there’s no way that when an elderly person has a medical event that goes through barricades and strikes an officer, you’re just not going to prevent that," Humphries said.
The committee does believe policing can be made safer through hands-on traffic training. Colerain Police leaders are planning to add a program that is similar to one currently in place in Tipp City, Ohio.
“Present an intersection and ask the officer, 'right now, ok, here’s the cars, here’s the crash, here’s the incident, here’s the injuries, how’re you going to handle this?” Humphries said at the meeting.
Humphries says they are also encouraging Colerain supervisors to look at officers’ body camera footage from crash scenes during performance evaluations.
The committee compared different kinds of safety attire and equipment too.
“We made recommendations for the traffic vests. We looked at hats," Humphries said. "We looked at gloves. We looked at different colors of the cones, the wands, they put on flashlights.”
Ultimately, they made a list of the best items on the market in the report, in the hopes that the suggestions they made could potentially save an officer’s life.
The driver of the pickup truck that hit Officer Woods was not criminally charged. Prosecutors said they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding played a role in the officer’s death.
