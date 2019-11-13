CPD announces death of Tank, a retired police K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department has announced the death of a retired police K-9 officer.
Tank and his handler, Officer Tony Bischoff, were partnered from 2010 until his retirement in 2017.
The department said Tank was described as “having unwavering loyalty, unflinching courage, absolute trust, and a bond that can’t be broken by death.”
CPD posted several photos of Tank to Facebook this week - if you’d like to comment on the K-9 officer’s passing, click here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.