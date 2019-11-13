Man arrested after threatening students at Fairfield Alumni football stadium, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was threatening students in the parking lot of the Fairfield Alumni football stadium, police said.
Police said they responded to the stadium at 1579 Stadium Dr. around 2:50 p.m. after someone called 911 stating the man threatening students possibly had a firearm.
The 911 caller told police the man was upset over something that happened at the last football game.
Police took the man into custody without incident.
No students were harmed.
The incident remains under investigation.
