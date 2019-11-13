Man facing charges after dropping off 2 malnourished dogs at SPCA

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is facing four charges after dumping off two malnourished dogs at the SPCA and claimed they were not his.
SPCA spokeswoman Nyketa Gaffney said they filed charges against Christopher Clay after he brought his two dogs to their facility.
She said he left them there visibly malnourished on Oct. 23, claiming they were not his.
Gaffney also stated the SPCA takes abandonment serious and charged him for the crime.
According to court documents Clay was charged with confining a companion animal without necessary sustenance and abandoning an animal.
Luckily, both dogs survived.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.