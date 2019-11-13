Mother asking for answers in teenage daughter’s disappearance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is asking for the public’s help in finding her teenage daughter.
According to police, 14-year-old Degaryonna Burbridge has been missing since September.
Natasha Lowery says her daughter was staying with a family member on the 100 Block of Craft Street in Winton Terrace while the mother was getting her life back on track.
“It’s still a hurdle, but nobody deserves to have a child who’s still in the streets with nobody else looking for them,” Lowery said.
She said Degaryonna got into an argument with the relative and left, but someone reported seeing her near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Avondale a couple days later.
According to Lowery, her daughter hasn't been active on social media since and would always keep in touch with one of her parents regardless of the circumstances.
“Sometimes your child doesn’t have to pass away to know the pain. Not having your child in your life period, right there with you every moment is like your child being gone,” she said. “To see other stories of people who say their child ran away and then here there is you looking for remains. This is something that sits with you until your child has been brought home.”
No matter the reasons, Lowery wants her daughter to know she can still come home.
“I’m not angry with her, I’m not upset. I do love her. I care for her. She has a lot of support. She has a lot of people praying for her safety and for her return,” she said
Degaryonna’s 15th birthday is Tuesday. Her mother said they will be doing a balloon release to celebrate it.
According to Lowery, her family also buried a loved one earlier this month. Her nephew, JaQuan Daymon Howard, was shot and killed at a Hampton Inn during a triple shooting.
If you know where Degaryonna is, you’re asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-569-8500 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
