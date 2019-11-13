No. 1 UK loses stunner to Evansville

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball history, Evansville beat No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 Tuesday night in Lexington.
UK’s Tyrese Maxey missed a three-point just seconds before the final buzzer as Kentucky became the first top-ranked team to lose a home game to an unranked, non-conference opponent in basketball history.
“They were the tougher team,” said UK head coach John Calipari. “If we would’ve somehow pulled it out, you know, it kind of wouldn’t have been fair. They were the tougher team."
Evansville, coached by former UK star Walter McCarty, won its first ever game against the nation’s top ranked team.
“They are a great team, the toughest team to play us,” said McCarty, who won a national title with UK in 1996. “But I believe in my guys. I told them, ‘We’re gonna go in there and get them. We’re gonna surprise some people today.’ I told them, ‘This is a great day to be a Purple Ace. Let’s go do it.’”
Last week, Kentucky defeated then-No. 1 Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Tuesday night, the Wildcats suffered a home loss to a Missouri Valley Conference team that wasn’t picked to finish in the top half of its league.
