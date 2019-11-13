Police: Knife found in 11-year-old student’s backpack at elementary school in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP. (FOX19) - An 11-year-old student is accused of taking a knife to his elementary school earlier this month.
A teacher came across the knife when she checked the student’s backpack for something else at Adena Elementary School on Minuteman Way about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to a township spokeswoman and police reports.
“The student indicated he forgot it was there and accidentally left it in his backpack,” said Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman. “It appears no threats were made. West Chester police take seriously all cases associated in the schools. They took the student home and a citation was issued."
The student is charged "for possession of a weapon in a school safe zone, his arrest report shows.
District officials with Lakota Local Schools sent a letter home to parents about the matter, Wilson said.
Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota, tells FOX19 NOW: "Following a conversation that raised concerns on Nov. 4, an administrator at Adena Elementary had reasonable suspicion to search a student’s backpack. Upon discovering a knife, the principal launched a thorough investigation in partnership with the school resource officer. They learned that the student inadvertently left the knife in his backpack and that there was no intent to harm any member of the Adena community.
"The student is now facing disciplinary action in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct, as well as charges from the West Chester Police Department for possession of a weapon in a school safety zone.
“We prohibit the possession of any weapon on school grounds and in the interest of total transparency, especially in regard to student safety, we shared the information we had in an email to parents.”
Adena Principal John Mattingly wrote in his letter to parents the boy told other students on the bus to school he had the weapon.
He also reiterated there was no threat to students’ safety and he personally rode the bus home to be visible to students and to assure their safety.
Here is his letter in its entirety:
Dear Adena Parents and Guardians:
I wanted to make you aware of an incident that occurred on the way to school this morning, though I was not made aware until late this afternoon. A student shared with other students on the bus ride to school that he had a knife in his backpack.
We, in partnership with our school resource officer Jim Berling, have investigated the situation thoroughly. At this time, we can assure you there is no threat to the safety of Adena students.
The student’s parents have been notified and disciplinary actions in accordance to the Lakota Student Code of Conduct have been taken. There will also be charges filed through the West Chester Police Department.
As other students on the bus may have heard about this, I wanted to make sure that accurate information about the incident was shared to dispel any rumors from circulating. I personally rode the bus home to be visible to our students and to assure their safety.
Your child’s safety is always our highest priority, and we take every infraction very seriously. Lakota Board of Education policy strictly prohibits any student from possessing any type of weapon, including a knife. Please use this as an opportunity to remind your child about Lakota’s safety rules and help us ensure a safe environment for all of our students. We encourage all of our students that if they “see something, they should say something” to a trusted adult.
If you have any questions or concerns about this particular incident, or any safety matter at Adena, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.
Sincerely,
John Mattingly
Principal
