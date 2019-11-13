Police: Male shot with 10-year-old in vehicle in Evanston

EVANSTON (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a shooting overnight in Evanston.
Officers were told the victim was shot in the stomach in a vehicle with a 10-year-old child inside in the 1500 block of Dixmont Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
The victim drove himself to the hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition, police said.
The child is OK, they said.
Cincinnati fire crews confirm they were called to respond to the shooting but were not needed because the victim arrived at the hospital via private transport.
The suspect remains at large.
Police said it appears the suspect fired at the victim from a van that may have pulled alongside his car.
It is not clear if the shooter was the driver or a passenger, they said.
