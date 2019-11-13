Record low temperatures Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The coldest morning so far this season will await you as you walk out the door Wednesday morning. We will more than likely break our record low of 14 degrees set back in 1976.
Some areas will be in the single digits however we are dry and we will stay dry for the remainder of the week.
Look for sunshine Wednesday afternoon still cold with a high of only 33.Will get a break from this early deep freeze as temperatures will slowly warm into the 40s the second half of the week and you’re 50 this weekend. However we still will be below average as temperatures should be in the mid 50s this time of year.We also stay dry right through the weekend with very limited rain chances.
