West Chester quadruple murder suspect returns to court

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A man accused of gunning down four family members in their West Chester apartment earlier this year is set to return to court W
Gurpeet Singh, 37, is due in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing at 1:30 p.m., court records show.
Judge Greg Howard is expected to rule on motions filed by his attorneys.
Those include baring media from all pre-trial hearings and returning $10,300 seized from Singh by law enforcement during a search of his residence and when he was taken into custody over the summer, according to court records.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail. His trial date is set for Sept. 21, 2020.
He initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members. Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
Shalinder Kaur was Singh’s wife.
All but one of the victims were shot in the head.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
He has pleaded not guilty and is held without bond at the county jail.
