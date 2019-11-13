XU reenacts ’Nova’s championship shot to stay unbeaten

By Joe Danneman | November 13, 2019 at 8:05 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 8:05 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Needing a game-tying three-pointer in the final thirty seconds, Xavier head coach Travis Steele copied one of the greatest plays in college basketball history.

“That’s a play we actually stole from Villanova,” said Steele after Xavier’s overtime win.

Marshall, who had only made one of his first five three-point attempts in the game, caught a shovel pass from Quentin Goodin at the top of the three-point arc with thirty seconds left and connected on a game-tying three to force overtime.

“If you remember Villanova hit the national championship game-winner, right? Kris Jenkins beat (North Carolina). I was really proud of the way we were able to execute it on the fly.”

Xavier struggled shooting for the third consecutive game -- only connecting on three of 21 three-point attempts.

“The Golden State Warriors always make a bunch of threes with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant and all of a sudden they don’t have them and it looks different," said Steele. “We had wipe open looks, we’ll take those shots. I think we had a lot of good looks.”

No. 21 Xavier improves to 3-0 with the 63-58 win and next plays Missouri State on Friday.

