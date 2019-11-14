Series of SB I-71/75 crashes prompt pavement fix this weekend

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) - Pavement work will begin Friday to try to reduce crashes on a curve along southbound Interstate 71/75 in Fort Mitchell, state transportation officials said.
The pavement surface treatment, performed by equipment called a skidabrader, will increase friction on more than a mile of interstate, from mile point 186.7 to mile point 187.9, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
This area had seen several crashes over the past year, especially during rainy conditions, KTC officials said.
Skidabrader treatments have been successful in achieving pavement friction on roadways and airport runways for several decades.
Work will begin at 4 p.m. Friday on the left lane, which is currently closed.
Starting at 9 p.m., two lanes will close until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday through Monday, nightly closures will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. the following morning.
A more extensive improvement project for the area, both northbound and southbound, is planned, according to a news release.
That work includes base failure corrections and barrier wall repair.
